Bhopal: Minister, officials to go to US to see cow giving 80 litre milk

BHOPAL: After Congress making cow an election plank during assembly polls now its minister will take up foreign tour to study cows.

Animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav is leaving for 10-days tour to United States of America (USA) on Sunday.

The main purpose behind Yadav’s tour is to see Holstein Friesian cattle breed which gives 80 litre milk. Yadav maintains that the cows in the USA are giving more milk than cows in India.

Bhadoria said department of animal husbandry is bearing tour expenses while other expenses will be borne by a company sponsoring the tour. But he did not revealed the name of the company.

The entourage would go to Chicago, Columbus and Madison. The delegation also plans to visit semen station, automatic dairy farming, automatic dairy plant, bull farm and semen laboratory.

According to sources, the finance department had earlier set the minister’s foreign tour aside but it relented later.

The state government aims to open 1,000 Gaushalas by December 15 and 3,000 Gaushalas by next year. The state government along with Uttarakhand government, has also given approval on breed improvement project of the Centre under which funds will be spent in ratio of 60:40. Yadav said it is a new initiative and aims to improve the cow breed.

Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Manoj Shrivastava and pashudhan evam kukkut vikas nigam, managing director, HB Bhadoria will accompany Yadav.