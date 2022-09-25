Bhopal: Minister Bhupendra appeals to people to accelerate Vocal For Local campaign

wbkvib

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Urban Development Bhupendra Singh had appealed to people to take the pledge to accelerate the Vocal for Local campaign on Gandhi Jayanti. He appealed to people to purchase local items along with Khadi, Handloom, and Handicraft. and thus involve local traders and craftsmen in their happiness.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he also said that treatment of tuberculosis is possible through the right diet and through medicine. He exhorted people to adopt any TB patient. He said that through the mass force, India will be able to become TB free by 2025.

Talking about the installation of the statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Kartavya Path, he said that just ahead of Bhagat Singh Jayanti, Chandigarh airport has been named Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport. He asserted that appropriate respect is being given to heroes of the freedom struggle in Azadi ka Mahotsava.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that in the duration of the last eight years, particularly during the two-years time of corona pandemic, India remained committed to providing every possible help to small and poor countries on humanitarian grounds through the medium of vaccine “Metri” or food program.