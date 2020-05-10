Bhopal: Migrant labourers should avoid resting on railway tracks, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a video conference with collectors of border districts on Sunday.

Chouhan said the labourers should be advised against resting on railway tracks, highways and at unprotected places.

The chief minister issued the order after 16 labourers were mowed down by a train in Aurangabad on Friday and after the death of five in a road accident at Narsinghpur on Sunday.

He asked the district magistrates to provide food, shelter and vehicles for the migrant labourers who are walking up to MP from other states.

To facilitate their journey to native places, Chouhan also spoke to the officers of those areas where labourers come from.

The labourers should be treated like guests because such an opportunity to serve people rarely comes, Chouhan said.

It does not matter which state those labourers are from, but they should be given good treatment, he said, adding that, NGOs and political parties should be engaged in that work.

Chouhan said vehicles to send the labourers to their native places were being continuously arranged.