Bhopal: Metro mock up to be placed at Smart Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has decided mock up or dummy of Metro train at Smart City Park. The metro officials will study the dummy model and will give suggestions to the manufacturing company if required. People will be also able to see the mock up train.

“Metro mock up will reach city in June though the date is yet to be finalised in this regard,” said a senior officer associated with Metro Project.

He said manufacturing company Alstom would supply the metro train mock up from Chennai. The mock up will have all the features of Metro coaches and people would be able to see that what kind of facilities they will be get, how train will stop at next station.

Work expedited

Work of Bhopal Metro project has been expedited to meet the September deadline when its trial run will be held. At present, Metro officials are working on automatic signals, which will have world’s latest technology. In future, Metro Corporation is planning to run driverless train. The construction of metro stations at Board Office and Subash Nagar has been almost completed.

Read Also Bhopal Gaurav Diwas today: Bhopal became free two years after India