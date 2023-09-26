 Bhopal Metro Completes Safety Trial Run Between Subhash Nagar & Rani Kamlapati (WATCH)
Bhopal Metro Completes Safety Trial Run Between Subhash Nagar & Rani Kamlapati (WATCH)

The safety trial's successful completion brings the city one step closer to enjoying the convenience and benefits of a modern metro system.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro successfully completed a safety trial run from the Subhash Nagar Depot to the Rani Kamala Pati Station on Tuesday. The trial run, which was conducted with utmost precision and care, marks a crucial step forward in the development and safety assessment of the metro system.

The trial run covered the stretch from Subhash Nagar Depot to Rani Kamala Pati Station, demonstrating the metro's operational readiness and safety measures.

article-image

This successful trial underscores the commitment of the authorities to ensure the safety and reliability of the metro system before it becomes operational for the public.

The Bhopal Metro project has been eagerly anticipated by the residents of the city, as it promises to provide a more efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation. The safety trial's successful completion brings the city one step closer to enjoying the convenience and benefits of a modern metro system.

The authorities have expressed their satisfaction with the trial run's results, and the next steps in the metro's rollout are expected to proceed as planned.

article-image
