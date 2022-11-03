Bhopal: MES officials held for taking Rs 1.1 lakh bribe

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI has arrested three officials including two assistant Garrison engineers posted in the office of MES Bhopal for taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh, on Wednesday evening, said the officials on Thursday. The CBI officials have arrested AGE (Contract) J. John Kennedy, his two co-officials AGE (E/M) RS Yadav and junior administrative assistant Arun Singh.  

A case was registered on complaint against an AGE (Contract), an AGE (E/M), both working in the office of Garrison Engineer, MES, Bairagarh, Bhopal.

The complainant had alleged that despite his tender work being in order, the GE had raised a recovery of Rs 7.93 lakh on his firm. When the complainant approached the GE regarding the said recovery, he was directed to discuss the matter with AGE (Contract) and AGE (E/M).

The AGE allegedly demanded a cut of around Rs 1.15 lakh (3% approx of the tender value). The complainant was further directed that in case of non-payment of undue advantage/bribe, recovery would be made from him.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant.  Searches were conducted at the office and on residential premises of the said accused as well as GE, situated at Bhopal which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Besides, a cash amount of Rs 5.47 lakh (approx) was recovered from the premises of AGE (Contract). Further, searches at the premises of one accused at Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) are continuing. All the arrested accused are being produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal.

