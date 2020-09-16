Bhopal: Members of Bhartiya Sindhu Sena cut 70 ft long cake to celebrate PM Modi's 70th birthday

BHOPAL: The Sindhu Sena celebrated the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by cutting the 70 feet long cake at Lalghati in the city on Wednesday.

They congratulated him and wished him a long life. President of Sindhu Sena, Rakesh Kukreja claimed that what Modi has done in six years couldn’t be done by other governments in 70 years.

The cake was inscribed with the 70 achievements of Modi government including outlawing triple talaq, launching the construction of Ram Temple and abrogating article 370 of the constitution and promulgating Citizenship Amendment Act.

A group of Muslim women joined the celebration and thanked the prime minister for abrogating Triple Talaq.