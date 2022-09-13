e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Medicolegal Experts Association to hold 5th annual conference at AIIMS from September 17

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day 5th annual conference of Medicolegal Experts Association of Madhya Pradesh (MLEAMP) will begin at AIIMS here on September 15.

Organised by AIIMS Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, the theme of the conference is - evolving trends and research in forensic medicine and medico-legal practice.

Executive director of AIIMS Dr Ajay Singh will inaugurate the conference as chief guest and the guest of honor will be Dr Rajesh Malik, dean (academics), AIIMS, Bhopal.

Experts of forensic medicine and toxicology from all over the country will express their views. Dr Sandeep Kumar, ex-director, AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr SW Naqvi, ADG Narcotics, Bhopal, Dr BP Dubey, ex-dean GMC Bhopal, Dr DK Satpathy, Dr Badkur, Dr Krishnadatta Chavali, AIIMS Raipur, Dr Pankaj Shrivastava, incharge, biology and serology division, RFSL, Bhopal, Dr Ashish Jain, Associate Professor and Head, GMC, Bhopal, will be the key speakers.

More than 75 delegates have registered for the conference. Forensic experts, delegates, resident doctors from all parts of the country will present papers. The best paper and best poster presentation will be awarded.

