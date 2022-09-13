Jiah Khan suicide case: Bombay HC junks mother’s petition for re-investigation

Late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan | File

Bombay: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Rabia Khan, the mother of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan who allegedly committed suicide, seeking a fresh investigation into the nine-year-old case.

A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and MN Jadhav noted that it has faith in the agency that probed the case.

The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, with abetting her suicide.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by an independent and special agency with assistance from the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).