Jiah Khan suicide case: ‘Mother filing frivolous pleas to delay trial,’ says Sooraj Pancholi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is facing trial for abetting actor Jiah Khan’s suicide, has opposed the plea by the late actor’s mother, Rabia Khan, saying that the “frivolous and baseless” petition is filed to delay the trial, which is at fag end.

Khan has approached the Bombay High Court through J Shekhar and Company challenging the order of the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court rejecting her plea for further investigation in Jiah’s death.

Khan found Jiah hanging in her flat on June 3, 2013.

Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested on June 10 and was released on bail in July. He is facing trial on charges of abetment of suicide.

Khan has opposed the CBI’s stand, stating that her daughter had not died by suicide.

Pancholi’s affidavit states that the trial is underway and the prosecution had examined 16 witnesses till date, including Khan. Her cross examination is partly complete.

“The trial is at its fag-end and if the present petitions is allowed there will be complete miscarriage of justice. The sole intention of the petitioner is to delay the trial by filing frivolous and baseless petitions/applications,” reads the affidavit.

Pancholi has further pointed out that Khan had earlier filed three petitions before the HC. It was on her plea that the HC, in 2013, had transferred the probe to the CBI.

Following another petition the HC had directed the CBI to carry out further investigation.

“On December 19, 2015, the CBI filed its report before the trial court confirming the offence of abetment to suicide u/s 306 of IPC against the Respondent no 4 (Pancholi),” adds the affidavit.