Bhopal: Medical teachers' strike for 7th pay arrears begins today

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Teachers Association (MTA) will go on strike from Tuesday to demand arrears of 7th pay in Madhya Pradesh, according to teachers association.

The task of service book verification would entitle doctors to get arrears of 7th pay scale. There are 13 government medical colleges in MP.

ìWe have apprised government officials, dean and divisional commissioner (who is head of the autonomous body of the medical college). Eight letters and four meetings later, the issue has not yet been resolved,î said GMC medical doctorsí association president, Dr Rakesh Malviya.

The strike will begin with wearing black ribbons followed by one hour less active duty on every day. Main issue is of arrears and for it, verification of doctors have to be done.

Re-verification is mandatory for every doctor registered with MP Medical Council. The last date to apply for re-verification is March 31, according to new circular issued by the council. The new inputs would reveal the exact level of migration of doctors from the state. Doctors from other states who practice in MP are also required to register with the council.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:53 PM IST