Bhopal: MCU to launch PG diploma in mobile journalism, social media management

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Chaturvedi University of Journalism and Communication (MCUJC), Bhopal, is going to launch PG Diploma courses in mobile journalism and social media management.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof. K G Suresh approved the two courses in the board of studies meeting of department of New Media Technology on Tuesday.

Prof. Suresh said working journalists, students and anyone interested in mobile based or mobile oriented journalistic work can opt for PG Diploma in Mobile Journalism. This will give clarity on legal and technical aspects of mobile journalism.

Postgraduate Diploma in social media management will create more job opportunities for aspiring youth, in social media based or social media oriented work culture. These part time evening programmes are open for both working journalists and students, he added.

The experts from industry including Shajan C Kumar, Head, Fact Check and Data Visualisation, Mathrubhumi Group of Publications, Kochi, Sumit Narula, Deputy Dean (Research), Amity University, Gwalior and Surabhi Pandey, Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi deliberated on the detailed syllabus content and congratulated the University for this significant initiative.

Prof. P Sasikala, dean(Academics) and HOD, New Media Technology, HOD Journalism, HOD, Communication Research and other faculty members of the university were present in the meeting.

Read Also Har Ghar Tiranga: Bhopal wholesale Tricolour traders struggle to meet overwhelming demand