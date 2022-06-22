Bhopal: MCU student commits suicide, no note found

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU) committed suicide by hanging in the CRPF campus on Monday night, Govindpura police said on Tuesday. No suicide note was found from the house where the student used to stay.

Police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the victim Pushpraj Pathak aged 23 years was a 3rd year student of the varsity.

On Monday, at around 10 pm, he went to his house situated on the CRPF campus and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

When his family members gave a call to Pushpraj he did not respond. On this, they called his neighbours to find out about their son.

When neighbours reached the house they saw him hanging. The matter was reported to the police and they recovered the body.

The father of the victim Rajiv Ranjan Pathak is the head constable in CRPF and is posted in Visakhapatnam, where he lives with his family.

The son stayed back in Bhopal as he was completing his studies. Pushpraj’s body was handed to his family after post-mortem, on Tuesday.

Police added that they will record the statement of his friends and family members to know the reason for his suicide.

Police station in-charge Thakur added that the father of the victim did not know the reason of his son’s suicide. He told police that every day they used to talk to him, but he did not let us feel that he was in depression, worry or any problem.