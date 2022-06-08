Bhopal: Masked men demand ransom of Rs 30 lakh from bizman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was allegedly kidnapped by two masked persons who demanded the ransom of Rs 30 lakh on Tuesday. The Govindpura police have registered a case of extortion against the unknown people on Wednesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Bhadoria told Free Press that the businessman Ankur Mittal (35) resident of Aishbagh area, runs an iron scrap business in Govindpura industrial area.

On Tuesday, he stopped near a paan shop. As he stopped, two masked persons entered the car and put a gun on his ribs and threatened him and asked him to drive.

They asked him to take the car to Hoshangabad Road and also asked him to call his family and tell anyone to bring Rs 45 lakh. The victim refused. On this, they asked him to borrow the amount from his friends and relatives. After two hours, they left the victim and asked him to arrange Rs 30 lakh lest they would harm his mother and daughter.

The police added that Ankur had taken loans from many people and they might have played the trick. The police have registered the case under Section 386 of IPC and have started the investigation.

