Bhopal: Married woman molested, accused booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police of Bhopal have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting a married woman, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the kin of the man also hurled abuses at the complainant woman, following a family dispute. Berasia police station in-charge, Girish Tripathi said that the key accused in the case has been identified as Imran Shareef, a resident of Berasia. Tripathi went on to say that Shareef’s family was at loggerheads with the family of the complainant woman, following which Shareef began stalking the complainant and tried to molest her.

Tripathi then said that during the act, Shareef’s family members, including her sister-in-law and mother, used to hurl expletives at the complainant woman. When the complainant woman protested, the accused threatened her of dire consequences.

Fearing an untoward incident, the complainant woman approached the Berasia police and registered a case against all the accused. Further investigation is underway, station in-charge Tripathi said.