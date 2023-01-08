Bhopal: Hubby, kin booked for torturing woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana (women police) of Bhopal have registered a case against a man for torturing a woman over dowry demands, the police said on Sunday. The in-laws of the complainant woman are also among the accused, the police added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mahila Thana, Anjana Dhurve said that the complainant, Sheetal Ahirwar (27) approached the police on Saturday. She stated in her complaint that she had been married to Jageshwar Ahirwar, a resident of Kolar on July 6, 2022.

Sometime after marriage, Ahirwar and his family members, including his mother and sister, began mounting pressure on Sheetal for dowry, in which they demanded Rs 10 lakh and a car from her. When Sheetal did not cater to their dowry demands and protested, Ahirwar and his family members began subjecting her to physical assault.

Tormented by relentless torture, Sheetal approached the Mahila thana on Saturday and lodged a complaint against all the accused. SHO Dhurve said that an arrest shall be made in the case, once the police are done with the probe.

