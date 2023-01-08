Bhopal: Workshop on artificial intelligence held at MANIT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning was held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city recently. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering had organised the five-day online workshop.

The focus was on understanding the application of techniques like regression and classification over databases acquired from different sources.

The topics of the workshop were artificial intelligence, Machine Learning techniques, soft computing and deep learning techniques. Hands-on training and practice sessions were conducted to gain confidence on techniques, their demonstration and implementation.

Nearly 102 participants from across the country including IITs, NITs, IIITs, government and private universities submitted online registration form at the workshop.

RN Yadav (HOD, EC), Deepak Singh Tomar (HOD, CSE) and coordinators Mitul Kumar Ahirwal, Vijay Bhaskar Semwal, and Rahul Kumar Chaurasiya delivered inaugural speeches.

Deepak Joshi (IIT Delhi) and Narendra D Londhe ( NIT Raipur) delivered lectures on artificial intelligence applications on biomedical databases. Other lectures were delivered on topics like Industry 4.0 automation, human decision making and robotics

