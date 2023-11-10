Bhopal: Married Man Ends Life By Hanging

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married man said to be in his 20s ended his life by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house in Shahpura locality of the city on Wednesday late night. The police said the man’s eight-year-old daughter spotted him hanging on Thursday morning and called the police, who rushed to the spot and brought his body down. No suicide note was found from his room.

Investigating officer (IO) at Shahpura police station, Shiv Narayan Sahu said the incident took place in the Baba Nagar area of Shahpura. The man has been identified as Karan Uikey (28), a daily wage labourer. He had gone to his native village near Chhindwara district, some days ago, and returned on Wednesday. At night, his wife had gone to a neighbour’s house, while his kids had been playing outside the house. That time, he hung himself inside his room.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

