Bhopal: Married Man Arrested For Raping Tribal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati (AJAK) police of Bhopal have arrested a married man for raping a tribal woman on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the woman was betrothed but accused used to lure her into marrying her, by breaking her engagement with her fiancée. AJAK police station house officer (SHO) Akansha Sharma said that the survivor woman (24) is a native of Sehore district. She had a love affair with a man named Nirmal Sharma for few years. Sharma married someone else and began living in Bhopal with his wife.

The woman too, relocated to Bhopal along with her family. She also got engaged to another man after some time. Despite this, Sharma kept in touch with her and allegedly outraged her modesty, by luring her into her marriage trap.

He committed the act on multiple occasions, after which he reneged on his promise to marry her. The woman then approached the AJAK police, who registered a case and arrested the accused.