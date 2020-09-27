Bhopal: Many opting for CT scan instead of corona test

Panic-stricken people have begun to test corona positive cases on their own. Doctors advise corona suspects to undergo test once they come in contact with those diagnosed with the disease.

Now, instead of testing for Covid-19, those who can afford have begun to opt for CT scan. Lungs infection can be detected through CT scan. And once lungs infection is detected, many start treatment for covid-19 without actually knowing whether they are struck down by the virus. Many such cases have come to light.

According to head of the department of pulmonary in Gandhi Medical College, Dr Lokendra Dave, if someone shows the symptoms of Corona, he should go for RT-PCR test (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test) instead of CT scan.

RT-PCR test helps one to know whether one is afflicted with covid-19 or not, he said.

Instead of getting panicky and opting for CT scan, one should follow doctor’s advice, Dave said.

As it is not always necessary that only Covid-19 infects lungs, one should go for CT scan only after a doctor’s advice, he said.

Since some people keep away from testing for Covid-19, they opt for CT scan and want to know about corona, which is wrong, Dave said.

To avoid clotting, some people have begun to take medicines on their own to dilute blood, he said.

Many are undergoing various blood tests, he said, adding that, nobody should take medicines on their own.

Likewise, many corona patients demand remdesivir injection which is not necessary for every patient, said the doctor.

According to radiologist Dr Sailesh Lunawat, a patient should generally go for CT scan on the fourth day of infection. Through CT scan, it is known how much infection the virus has caused to the lungs, he said.

According to Lunawant, lungs infection cannot be seen even after a patient tests positive for the disease, he said.

The infection, known immediately after CT scan, may spread after a few days, he said.