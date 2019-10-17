Bhopal: MANIT to organise TECHNOSEARCH' 19

BHOPAL: Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur will be performing in TECHNOSEARCH' 19. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal will organise its 38th edition of TECHNOSEARCH from October 18 to 20 at the institute’s premises.

Exclusive of this, ‘GIGA NIGHT’, the most important pro-night, featuring the varieties of shows of bollywood singer Asees Kaur with many of her famous songs like Chogada, Akh Lad Jaave, Mahi Ve, Tere Bin, will be organized.

TECHNOSEARCH' 19 is the largest and most lucrative technical festival in Central India, with a potential of at least 12,000 students. The festival will start at 5 pm on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

Social work for poor children, treasure hunt, PUBG tournament and many other thrilling activities will be held. It is an open event and any interested student can participate in this three-day festival.