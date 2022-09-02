Bhopal: MANIT students stage massive protest, calls off after written order by institute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city staged a massive protest on Thursday demanding relaxation in 75% attendance norms to write examinations for final year students.

Intensity of protest forced the institute administration to call police.

However, the agitation was called off in the evening after a written order from the institute administration to address their demands without compromising with the 75% attendance norm.

The protest led to a traffic jam at link road no. 3 passing by the institute as hundreds of students staged a sit-in amid rains and raised slogans against MANIT administration while not allowing vehicles to enter and coming out of the institute campus.

They claimed that 80% of the second, third and fourth year students were not being allowed to write the mini test.

A protesting student said that placements were held in the 4th year and internship in the 3rd year. “We want the criteria of 75% attendance scrapped so that we can prepare for placement and interviews.”

The NSUI and the ABVP both extended their support to the agitating students.

The protest had begun on Wednesday morning on the institute premises. On Thursday morning the students marched out and squatted on the road just outside the main gate of the institute. A heavy police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Late in the evening, a meeting of the deans and the HoDs of the institute was held with the Students’ Council and Class Representatives.

At the meeting, the administration agreed that though the 75% attendance norm would remain for the Mid Term Examination to be conducted from October 14 but, the attendance would be counted from September 2.

Also, all faculty coordinators would fix a contact hour for the students of their subjects and allow them to improve their attendance.

Deputy Registrar of the institute said that the Student Council and Class Representatives, have assured that the regular classes will start from Friday.

The compromise formula

1-All Mini Tests for B. Tech. Students will be conducted before the End Term Examination during 14 November to 18 November 2022 for all those students who have attained 75% attendance criteria as per ordinance from the start of classes. All the Mini Tests conducted till now are treated as null and void.

2-The Mini Test scheduled during 29th August 2022 to 2nd September 2022 for B. Arch & B.

Plan will be conducted as per schedule and earlier decisions will be applicable for the detained students.

3-For the Mid Term Examination to be conducted from 14th October 2022 to 21st October 2022, the attendance will be counted from 02.09.2022 and the criteria for 75°/ attendance will be followed.

4-All the faculty coordinators are required to display a contact hour for their subjects and allow the student to improve their attendance.

Read Also Bhopal: MANIT students mount massive protest over attendance norms