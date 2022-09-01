Bhopal: MANIT students mount massive protest over attendance norms

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of B.Tech students of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, are up in arms against a rule mandating a minimum of 75% attendance in classes for appearing in examinations.

Raising slogans like ‘Nahi chalegi nahi chalegi, tanashahi nahi chalegi....,’ ‘Band karo atyachar…,’ ‘Vande Mataram…,’ ‘Hum MANIT ke cheete hai badi shaan se jeete hain…’, more than 2000 students began a sit-in at the main entrance and exit gates of the institution on Thursday amid heavy rain. They blocked both the gates. Police are present in strength at the spot to ensure that the situation doesn’t take a violent or ugly turn.

“We are protesting because 80% of the second, third and fourth-year students have not been allowed to appear in the mini test. Only five or six students of each branch are taking the test. The rest have been detained,” says a student of the 3rd year who didn’t wish to be identified. “It is the season of placement and interviews. So how is it possible to attend classes,” he asks.

Another student said, “We want the criteria of 75% attendance removed for final year students and 3rd-year students should not be detained for mini tests.”

He said placements are held in the 4th year and internships in the 3rd year. “We don’t want the criteria of 75% attendance so that we can prepare for placement and interviews,” the students.

“Our demand is just. We are against 75% attendance. We want relaxation in it,” a student said, adding that “We will continue our protest till we get a positive response from the administration.”

The NSUI and the ABVP both have extended their support to the agitating students. The protest began on Wednesday morning and was continuing till Thursday afternoon.