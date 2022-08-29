Bhopal: MANIT finds presence of cattle on campus as big menace, proposes fine of Rs 5000 on owners

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal administration sees a big menace in unrestrained movement of cows, buffaloes, pigs and dogs etc on its campus who ‘chase, bite and bark at guests and residents’, thus a decision to impose a fine of Rs 5000 on the owner in case the unrestrained movement is spotted.

The institute’s estate officer issued a circular in this regard in August first week which has come to light now.

The staff has also been warned that in case of violation of instructions action may be taken against them under House Allotment Rules which prohibits keeping of such animals in residence, outhouse and garage.

The circular states these cattle and stray animals keep wandering in unrestrained manner and often scatter the garbage resulting into unhygienic and filthy campus. Apart from the above, the dung of milk cattle scattered at different places in the campus projects very uninviting and unwelcoming images of the institute among various dignitaries.

As per the circular, the guests and experts arriving for multifarious assignments/lectures face this menace too. “Undesirable menaces from these cattle and stray animals like chasing, biting and barking at residents/guests/visitors, creates embarrassing situations and sometimes leads to untoward incidents and accidents of the residents/guests/visitors”, states the circular.

The estate officer has reminded the staff of the para 136 of code of conduct to house allottees whereby they can’t keep milk or any other cattle in their house, outhouse or garage.

The officer also states that under various Govt of India campaigns for cleanliness, MANIT being an institute of national importance is dedicated for maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of its campus and this would not be possible without the unstinted and unflinching support from all residents of the campus.

When contacted MANIT’s public relations officer Amit Ojha said, “The staff is complying with the instructions. At present, there seems to be no issue regarding the stray cattle.”