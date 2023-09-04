Bhopal: MANIT Celebrates 64th Foundation Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) celebrated its 64th Foundation Day at the civil engineering auditorium of the Institute in the city on Monday.

Ajay Kumar Sharma (IPS), Director General, Economic Offences Cell, Bhopal, was the chief guest. Biplab Dey, the president of MANIT Alumni Association, was the guest of honour.

Sharma assured MANIT administration of all the help. He said Institute has had a glorious past and would continue to shine in future with efforts of faculty members, students and alumni members.

Dey informed the gathering about donations by MANIT alumnus Vivek Devangan who has donated four electric buses and two charging stations for the Institute. He told about another alumni Sanjeev Barjatya who introduced scholarships for meritorious girl students of the Institute.

