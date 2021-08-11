Bhopal: Man with live cartridges detained at Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger, who was to board a flight for Delhi at Rajabhoj Airport, has been detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after 15 live cartridges were found in his bag.

The passenger identified as Ajay Khandelwal has been handed over to Gandhi Nagar Police station for further investigation.

According to CISF officials, 15 live cartridges were detected in the luggage bag of Khandelwal during a security check.

“When he was quizzed, he showed his gun license. But, his gun license has expired. As per rule, he was stopped from further journey and handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation,” a CISF officer said.

Police sources said that Khandewal was going to Ahmedabad through Delhi. “He said that he was carrying live cartridges mistakenly. He has documents of cartridges. His gun license expired recently,” a police officer said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:27 PM IST