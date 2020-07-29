Bhopal: Man who duped 200 people of Rs 20 crore arrested, was on run for 7 years

BHOPAL: The Kohefiza police have arrested a fraudster who had duped 200 people in 2005. The accused has been identified as Ramakant Vijaivargiya who had changed his name to Rajkumar Vyas and lived in Indore. Police were searching for him for the last 7 years and he fell into police’s trap on Tuesday night.

After leaving the state capital, he was staying in Indore with a new identity. He had taken Rs 20 crore 15 years ago from the victims and had disappeared after a few years. The accused was wanted in 22 cases of fraud in Bhopal. All the cases are registered against him in the Kohefiza police station. The accused had cheated the victims in the name of residential plots at Panchvati area in Bhopal. There are 100 other plot related complaints against the accused and he will be booked after inquiry into all the complaints get completed. Police have yet to recover the amount from him. Police said he kept changing his mobile numbers after 2010.