Bhopal: Man, sons kill younger brother over water supply, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Bajaria along with his wife and sons killed his younger brother, police said on Monday.

The police added that the wife of the key accused and one of his sons are on the run, while the key accused and two of his sons have been arrested.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bajaria police station Mehtaab Singh said that the man who was killed by his kin was Gagan Shrivastava (48). Gagan worked as a driver and was a cardiac patient.

Gagan landed in an argument with his elder brother Jageshwar Shrivastava on May 23 over water supply following which Jageshwar, his three sons - Udit, Mudit and Hasmukh - wife Deepa assaulted Gagan.

Gagan received grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours. He died while undergoing treatment on Saturday, after which the cops were informed, who arrested Jageshwar, Udit and Hasmukh, while Deepa and Mudit are still at large.

The police said that earlier Gagan had undergone a cardiac surgery and his health deteriorated after beaten by kin, which led to his death.