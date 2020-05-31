Bhopal: Man, parents booked for abetting suicide of woman cop

BHOPAL: Police on Friday booked a man and his parents on charges of abetting suicide of his wife, a woman cop posted at Kotwali here. The 29-year-old woman cop, unable to take torture of her husband and in-laws for not bearing a child, had hanged herself to death two months ago at her rented accommodation.

The deceased Rakhi Tomar was posted at Kotwali police station here. Her husband Ravi Jadoun had found her body hanging from ceiling. During preliminary investigation, police believed that the woman ended her life in fit of rage over family dispute as no suicide note was found from her house.

Her husband lived in Gwalior but would frequently visit her and on March 29, during his visit, he again tormented her for being childless.

Jadoun in his statement had said that the couple spat over tea and thereafter she went inside her room and took the extreme step.

However, later, the deceased’s parents accused her husband and in-laws of torturing her for not bearing a child. SHO Kotwali Praful Shrivastav said the woman had married the accused 7 years ago but they had not become parents and holding her responsible the family members tortured her.

Police on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s parents and other evidences lodged an FIR against Jadoun and his parents.