Madhya Pradesh Migrant Worker Dragged Out Of Train By Minors & Attacked With Sickle In Tamil Nadu; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh was dragged out of a train by four minors and brutally assaulted with sharp weapons in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district.

A video of the incident is widely circulating on social media, showing the minors brutally attacking the worker with sickles as pleaded for mercy.

In a disturbing clip, one of the minors is seen showing a victory sign towards the camera after Siraj had already been badly injured.

Check out the footage below :

According to information, the victim, identified as Siraj, is currently admitted to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

According to reports, the incident began on a moving train where the minors allegedly surrounded Siraj and started threatening him with sickles and swords.

Instead of helping, the attackers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, as if it was just another reel. The group forced him to get down near a railway station and took him to a deserted area nearby.

There, the minors allegedly attacked him brutally with sharp weapons, causing serious injuries. Some videos show the attackers proudly filming the violence.

Siraj was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors admitted him for further care. His condition remains serious due to multiple injuries.

Local police have taken note of the viral videos and started a detailed investigation into the case.

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace all the minors involved and understand how and why the attack took place.

The incident has caused shock and anger among the public after videos of the attack surfaced on social media.