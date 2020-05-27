Bhopal: Man kills friend, use dead body to fake his own murder to claim Rs 3 crore insurance

BHOPAL: A man killed his friend to claim insurance amount of Rs 3 crore, according to Niwari police that unfolded the conspiracy. The crime was executed after picking up ideas from film and crime TV serials.

Niwari superintendent of police Mukesh Shrivastava said police found a youth’s body at the Orchha road near Vangay village on March 19. He was identified as Pawan Rajput, resident of Jal Nigam Colony, Babina. The family identified the body, which was handed over to it after the post mortem.

Based on the findings of post mortem report that hinted at homicide, a team was formed to trace the killer and an award of Rs 10,000 was declared. Later, Chhatarpur DIG also announced an award of Rs 20,000. In the meantime, police seized the car owned by Pawan Rajput near the Jhansi railway station. During the investigation, police came to know that Pawan had taken insurance policies of Rs 3 crore from different companies.

Though the family insisted that the body was of Pawan Rajput, not many believed it. When the police changed the line of investigation, they searched mobile CDR history, which threw up different clues. The police found that Rs 40,000 were withdrawn in Bhopal from the account of Pawan through ATM. The police also found that Pawan’s friend Neeraj Parihar, a resident of Datia living in Jhansi, was missing since the date of crime and his mobile number was switched off.

The police came to know that father of Pawan Rajput collected papers to claim insurance policies and had a long chat on a phone number in Rajasthan. The team raided the hotel where the alleged number was active and the talks were held. The police came to know that one Pawan Rajput was living in the hotel.

The police felt confident that Pawan is alive and hiding. The police received tip off about Pawan and arrested him .

Pawan told police that he and Neeraj had a drink and as Neeraj lost his consciousness, he strangled him to death. Later, he changed his clothes with that of Neeraj and before burning him, he threw all his identities near Neeraj’s body and fled. Then he reached Jhansi, boarded the train and reached Bhopal. In Bhopal, he purchased the new mobile, sim card and other belongings and reached Kota. Pawan killed Neeraj, who was the only child of the family. Pawan committed the crime to prove that he was killed so that he could earn Rs 3 crore by encashing his insurance policies.