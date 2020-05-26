Bhopal back to business, market to up shutters from today

BHOPAL: District administration has permitted reopening of all types of shops from Wednesday in state capital. The shops have been categorized and specific days have been allowed to them to operate. While all commercial outlets will remain closed on Sundays, no such restrictions have been enforced on the medical stores and shops selling essential commodities, they will remain open on Sundays as well.

In Gandhi Nagar, Lalghati and Bairgarh, the shops will remain closed on Tuesday and Saturday. The shops will remain open from 11.00 am to 5.00pm in all most all areas. No relief has been given to areas coming under containment zones.

Shops of garments, shoes, textile, utensil, mobile, electronics goods, hardware, stationery etc will resume their operations from Wednesday. Earlier, the district collector met the traders and discussed the modalities of opening the commercial establishments..

Shopkeepers will have make ensure social distancing and follow all hand hygiene guidelines like arrangement of sanitizers , hand gears, masks for its workers. The hands of the customers will have to be sanitized at the entrance of the outlet.

No relief in areas under containment and buffer zones, No hawkers allowed

Shops Days Time

Garments, shoes, stationery Monday, Thursday 11.00- 5.0 PM

Electronics, electrical, mobile Tuesday, Friday 11.0- 5.0pm

Jewelry, utensil, cosmetic Wednesday , Saturday 11.0- 5.0pm

Grocery, spare parts, repairing All days 7am- 7pm

Medical All days all time

Scheduled is as follow for shops of Old City baring containment and buffer zone. It will be applied for the shops of old city like Chowk Bazar, Itwara, Budhwara, Lakherapura, Nadim Road, Loha Bazar. All shops except medical and essential commodities will remain closed on Sunday.

1. Monday/Thursday: Shops of electronic items, hosiery, readymade garments, curtain, cushion, bangles, purse, crockery

Timing 11.00--5.00pm

2. Tuesday/Friday---

Sarafa, whole sale hosiery, readymade, footwear, crockery, wholesale, wholesale electronic market

Timing 11.00am to 5.00pm

3. Wednesday/ Saturday

Saris, suiting-shirting, textile, cosmetic wholesale, wholesale electronic

Timing 11.00am to 5.00pm