Bhopal: Man kills 4-month-old son, wife files police complaint against hubby

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a person for killing his four-month-old son following arguments with wife over liquor consumption. Gandhi Nagar police arrested the accused in a short period of time, who had fled after attempting to strangle his son on Saturday late evening. The deputy commissioner of police had announced reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused whose son died during course of treatment in wee hours of Sunday.

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Arun Sharma told media that accused Sanjay Verma, resident of Khilchipur in Rajgarh district, married Sangita Bai, resident of BDA colony in Bhopal. On Rakshabandhan festival last month, Sangeeta visited her parents’ house place with her two sons.

Two days back, Sanjay came to take back his family. On Saturday evening, Sangita gave Rs 500 and asked Sanjay to bring some items from market. But Sanjay spent the amount on liquor and returned home. This upset his wife and they both exchanged heated arguments.

“In a fit of rage, Sanjay pulled his four-month-old son and hit him against the wall. As the boy cried furiously, Sanjay picked up boy and tried to strangle him. The family members rushed to save the child and took him to hospital at 2.30 where he died during course of treatment,” TI Sharma added.

Sangita Bai has filed a complaint against his husband. The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and arrested the accused who was on the run.