Bhopal: Man killed while trying to board bus

<p><strong>BHOPAL</strong>: A 45-year-old man died after rear wheels of a low-floor bus run over him on Tuesday morning. </p><p>He was trying to board the bus and fell after losing grip over the entry gate handle. It was said that the bus driver did not stop even after he signalled him for it, though the area he was standing was not a designated stop for the buses. </p><p>As the driver sped away, no other incident was reported from the area.The bus was coming from Piplani and was heading towards Prabhat Square at the time. The bus driver fled the area and was later held from Ashoka Garden by a team of Aishbagh police.</p><p>Aishbagh SHO Ajay Nayar said the man was standing near Apsara talkies when the low-floor bus owned by the Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), hit him and he fell under the rear wheels of the bus, at around 10 am. </p><p>Nayar said the driver of the bus then fled the area with the bus. The bus was later seized and an FIR was lodged against the driver who was also arrested.</p><p>BCLL spokesperson Sanjay Soni said that the man was trying to board the bus but the bus had moved and he fell and wheels run over him.</p>