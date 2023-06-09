 Bhopal: Man Held With 37.26 Litre Of Illicit Liquor
The officials rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect. He identified himself as Mayank Mishra (22), a resident of Misrod.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Crime Branch has arrested a man on charges of attempting to sell illicit liquor in the city on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday. The officials added that 37.26 litre of illicit liquor was seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the Crime Branch team received a tip-off on Tuesday about a suspicious man spotted near the industrial area in Bangrasiya, who was allegedly possessing illicit liquor and was in a bid to sell it.

The officials rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect. He identified himself as Mayank Mishra (22), a resident of Misrod. When the team inspected the spot, they found three crates containing illicit foreign and country-made liquor, the total capacity of which was nearly 37.26 litres.

When the team sought licence from the suspect, he failed to produce the same, after which he was taken into custody. The cost of seized booty is Rs 15k, additional DCP Chouhan said.

