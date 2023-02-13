Bhopal: Man held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

e-Paper Get App
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bairagarh police on Sunday arrested man who had violated a woman on pretext of marriage. The accused had begun living with another woman after which the survivor approached the police and lodged a complaint against him. According to Bairagarh police, the matter came to light when the survivor approached police on Saturday. The survivor stated in her complaint that she ran a kiosk in the city. Local resident Arun Khatak began visiting her at her kiosk after which the two struck friendship.

Later, Khatak lured the girl into marrying her and both of them began living together. Khatak allegedly outraged her modesty there. When the survivor protested, he promised to marry her and then raped her on multiple occasions. Some time after this, Khatak deserted the survivor and began living with another woman. The survivor, on learning this, approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police arrested him and produced him in the court.

