Bhopal: Man held for raping & blackmailing widow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have arrested a man on charges of allegedly raping a widow and taking her photos during the act to blackmail her, the police said on Monday.

The survivor has two children, police added. Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said woman who worked at a private firm in Bhopal came in contact with Zakir. The two became friends. Zakir eventually established physical relations with her and clicked obscene photos of her during the act.

Later, he began blackmailing her by threatening to upload her photos online, if she did not cater to his physical demands. The woman approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a complaint against him.

The police swung into action and arrested the accused, SHO Thakur said.