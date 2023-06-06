 Bhopal: Man held for raping & blackmailing widow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man held for raping & blackmailing widow

Bhopal: Man held for raping & blackmailing widow

The survivor has two children, police added. Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said woman who worked at a private firm in Bhopal came in contact with Zakir.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have arrested a man on charges of allegedly raping a widow and taking her photos during the act to blackmail her, the police said on Monday.

The survivor has two children, police added. Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said woman who worked at a private firm in Bhopal came in contact with Zakir. The two became friends. Zakir eventually established physical relations with her and clicked obscene photos of her during the act.

Later, he began blackmailing her by threatening to upload her photos online, if she did not cater to his physical demands. The woman approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a complaint against him.

The police swung into action and arrested the accused, SHO Thakur said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rain in May shows disturbance in eco balance, says Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies

Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies

Madhya Pradesh: BJP office-bearers in Pipariya resigning on social media

Madhya Pradesh: BJP office-bearers in Pipariya resigning on social media

MP Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal artistes invite residents to join celebrations

MP Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal artistes invite residents to join celebrations

Bhopal: Parshuram statue to be installed in Vijayraghavgarh

Bhopal: Parshuram statue to be installed in Vijayraghavgarh

Bhopal: Woman constable injured, hit by two-wheeler

Bhopal: Woman constable injured, hit by two-wheeler