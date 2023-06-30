Bhopal: Man Held For Molesting Minor In Lift

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): The Katara Hills police have arrested a 26-year-old man for molesting a 10-year-old girl inside a lift in Katara Hills area on Thursday, the police said. Katara hills police station incharge BS Prajapati said that girl was heading towards a flat located in a nearby building on Thursday, to attend a function.

As she stepped inside the lift, a catering worker identified as Shiva Udke (26), who was carrying a gas cylinder in a lift, began touching her inappropriately as the doors of the lift shut. The girl went back to her home crying, and narrated the ordeal to her mother. Mother of the girl approached Katara Hills police and registered a complaint against the accused. The police swung into action immediately and apprehended the accused, who was sent to jail thereafter.