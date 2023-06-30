 Bhopal: Man Held For Molesting Minor In Lift
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Held For Molesting Minor In Lift

Bhopal: Man Held For Molesting Minor In Lift

As she stepped inside the lift, a catering worker identified as Shiva Udke (26), who was carrying a gas cylinder in a lift, began touching her inappropriately as the doors of the lift shut.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): The Katara Hills police have arrested a 26-year-old man for molesting a 10-year-old girl inside a lift in Katara Hills area on Thursday, the police said. Katara hills police station incharge BS Prajapati said that girl was heading towards a flat located in a nearby building on Thursday, to attend a function.

As she stepped inside the lift, a catering worker identified as Shiva Udke (26), who was carrying a gas cylinder in a lift, began touching her inappropriately as the doors of the lift shut. The girl went back to her home crying, and narrated the ordeal to her mother. Mother of the girl approached Katara Hills police and registered a complaint against the accused. The police swung into action immediately and apprehended the accused, who was sent to jail thereafter.

Read Also
Red Alert In Bhopal: Nothing Rosy About ‘Pink WhatsApp’, Your Private Data At Risk
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Modi To Interact With Tribal People Sitting On Khatiya

Bhopal: Modi To Interact With Tribal People Sitting On Khatiya

MASTER PLAN OBJECTIONS: Bhopal Master Plan Designed For Affluent Class Only, Says MLA

MASTER PLAN OBJECTIONS: Bhopal Master Plan Designed For Affluent Class Only, Says MLA

Madhya Pradesh: Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Niece

Madhya Pradesh: Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Niece

Bhopal: Man Arrested For Filming Bathing Video Of Married Woman In Jehangirabad

Bhopal: Man Arrested For Filming Bathing Video Of Married Woman In Jehangirabad

Bhopal: Karate Kid Bags Gold In International Martial Art Games 2023

Bhopal: Karate Kid Bags Gold In International Martial Art Games 2023