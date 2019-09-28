Bhopal: Man gets 10-year imprisonment for raping minor girl

BHOPAL: Sehore court, on Friday, convicted a rape accused awarded imprisonment of 10 years. Accused Ramdas,19, had lured a minor girl from Doraha, Sehore, to Bairgarh(Bhopal) in June 2018. In pretext of marriage, he raped her.

Victim with sister was with mother and father had gone to attain Bhandara in Kurawar. When her mother was busy in domestic work, the accused who is brother in relation, lured her and brought her to Bairagarh.

Public relations officer Sudhavijay Singh said, “Special judge Smrita Singh Thakur awarded 10 years imprisonment in section 366 of IPC and 10 years imprisonment in 376 of IPC. And 10 years in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. All the imprisonment will be concurrent. ”