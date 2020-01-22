Bhopal: Man does Sholay's Veeru over admission in PhD

BHOPAL: Just like the Veeru of Sholay a man climbed atop the overhead tank inside the university campus on Wednesday.

While Veeru’s did a similar act in the movie to ensure his marriage with his lady love the man in Bhopal did so as he was irked over not getting admission in Ph.D course in the Barkatullah University(BU).

A drama unfolded in the campus and a huge gathering was observed around for several hours.

The student Pankaj Bhargaw had applied for PHD in physical education department in 2019, but was not allotted a seat in the course.

He was alleged irregularities in the admission and wanted the university to grant him an admission.

He reached the university campus on Wednesday morning and at around 10:30 am, he climbed the overhead tank.

Soon, a team of Baghsewania police reached the spot and asked him to come down but he refused to listen to them and demanded the intervention of the university administration.

A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and that of SDERF also reached the spot to bring the man down from the tank.

However, he refused to listen to them and kept on threatening to end his life.

Teams of three departments toiled for over five hours to convince the man to come down.