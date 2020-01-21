Bhopal: After guest scholars, Janbhagidari staff threatens protest

BHOPAL: Amidst protest by guest scholars in the state capital, employees working under Janbhagidari head are deciding to hold agitation against the officials of department of higher education.
President of the Janbhagidari Employees Association Sunil Tomar said that about 3,591 class three and four employees are working under Janbhagidari head for past more than a decade in the department of higher education.
“The GAD (General Administration Department) through its order has instructed that all dainik vetanbhogi employees should get benefit of ‘permanent staff’ welfare schemes but higher education department hasn’t taken any initiative in this direction,” said Tomar.
Though Department of higher education gathered information related to class three and four employees working under Janbhagidari head but did not send the information further for action. Even the office of chief secretary had sent a letter to the DHE asking their views on such employees and the benefit transfer to them but officials of the department did not respond to the letter sent in the month of May 2019.
The Janbhagidari Sangh has alleged the commissioner office of department of higher education (DHE) is intentionally not sending the correct information to the higher ups and that these employees are being devoid of benefits of government schemes and facilities.
“These demands do not have any financial implications for the higher education department despite that officials of the higher education department are adamant not providing information depriving the employees of government benefits,” said secretary of the Sangh Trilok Jatav.
The Janbhagidari Sangh has warned the officials of the higher education department that they will have to take to protest if their demands are unmet.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)