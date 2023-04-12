Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man died following a silent heart attack and collapsed after a gym workout in Aishbag on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Babuji Mathur said that the man who lost life has been identified as Saurabh Meena (27), a resident of Ashoka Garden, who was preparing for competitive exams. He had been to gym in Aishbag locality on Tuesday morning. After the workout session, he left the gym and met a friend named Nitesh Anand on his way back home. Anand offered him tea, which he refused.

The duo was talking to each other, during which Meena coughed and collapsed suddenly. Anand, who was in for a shock, informed his kin and rushed him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police were informed, who sent his body for post-mortem and later handed it over to his kin. The cause behind his death is unclear, the police said.

Second death

It is noteworthy that the incident is the second of its kind to take place in the city in 2023. On March 20, 2023, a postal officer employed in Madhya Pradesh postal circle had died of heart attack, while dancing at a party.

