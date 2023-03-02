Bhopal: Man booked for raping women on pretext of marriage, extorting ₹40k from her in Ayodhya Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal: A man was booked for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for seven years on pretext of marriage and extorting Rs 40,000 from her in Ayodhya Nagar on Thursday.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Neelesh Awasthi said that the survivor woman (33) works as a maid. She got separated from her husband in 2015 and has three children with him. She came in contact with Shivkant Yadav, who worked as a driver.

Yadav lured the woman into marrying her and allegedly outraged her modesty one day. He allegedly continued to rape the woman for seven years on pretext of marrying her. Whenever the woman would ask him to marry her, he would avoid the topic by making flimsy excuses.

On Tuesday, when she again pressured Yadav for marriage, Yadav threatened her of dire consequences. He allegedly extorted Rs 40 thousand in cash and her gold ring from her and went missing, after which the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

The police are on the lookout for the accused, SHO Awasthi said.