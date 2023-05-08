Bhopal: Man booked for giving triple talaq over phone

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against a man, who is a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, for giving divorce to his wife by pronouncing talaq (divorce in Urdu) thrice, the police said on Sunday. Station house officer of Koh-e-fiza police station Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, 27, was married to Umar Khan from Lucknow in November 2022. Two months after the marriage, Khan began harassing and torturing his wife for dowry. Fed up, she moved to her parents’ house again.

On January 20, 2023, Khan allegedly pronounced “talaq” thrice to part ways with her, after which she approached police. SHO Sisodia said that probe had been completed in the case and Khan was found guilty. He further added that soon a police team would be sent to Lucknow to arrest the accused.