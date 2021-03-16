Bhopal: Man axes sister-in-law to death, mother critical; police launch manhunt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have registered a case against a person for killing his sister-in-law and injuring three others including a minor. The accused axed the 56-year-old victim in Atal Nehru Nagar on Monday afternoon.

Chhola Mandir police station sub inspector Vinod Panthi said the accused Imran lives with his mother Zaibun Bi. His sister-in-law Razia lived in a nearby area. On Monday, the accused had a brawl with his mother when Razia visited his house. The accused started hitting his mother with an axe. When Razia intervened, he also hit her.

As both the women were screaming for help, a 37-year-old woman entered the house for their help along with her 12-year-old son. The accused Imran alias Tillu also hit both of them before fleeing. The victims were rushed for treatment where Razia died in the evening.

The Chhola Mandir police have registered case against Imran for murder, attempt to murder. Panthi said the accused is on the run while his mother’s condition is critical. The neighbours including the minor boy are stable, he said.