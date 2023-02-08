Bhopal: Man attempts suicide after harassment by women

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Chhola attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man left a suicide note, in which he charged two sisters residing in his colony with harassing him mentally and compelling him to take the extreme step. The man has been referred to Hamidia hospital for treatment, the police added.

Chhola police station house officer Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that Bunty Sen (26), resident of Kalyan Nagar in Chhola, was posted as a security guard at Hamidia hospital. When he did not wake up on Wednesday morning, his kin went to his room to find him unconscious. The kin rushed him to the hospital, where it was revealed that he had consumed poison.

The police were informed, who recovered a suicide note from his room. The suicide note revealed that Sen was allegedly harassed by two women who blackmailed him, threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. One of them was mounting pressure on him for marriage.

He also wrote in the suicide note that he had lent money to woman, which she was willing to return only if Sen married her. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation in the case.

