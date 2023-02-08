Bhopal: 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav from February 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National School of Drama (NSD) will organise drama festival, 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, at Antarang Auditorium of Bharat Bhawan in the city from February 16.

The six-day festival will be organised in association with Bharat Bhavan Trust, Department of Culture and Government of MP. Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) is its nodal agency.

The festival will begin with Hindi play, Boodhi Kaki. Written by Munshi Premchand, directed by Atul Yaduvanshi, the play will be presented by Swarg Repertory, UP.

Plays, Bayan, Roktakto Jharokha (The War Zone is my Bed), Hansuli, Macbeth, and Freedom of Choice will be staged on February 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Written by Mahashweta Devi, directed by Usha Ganguli, Bayan will be staged by NSD Repertory Company. Bangla play, Roktakto Jharokha, is written by Yasmine Beverly Rana and directed by Santanu Das. It will be presented by Kalyani Kalamandalam, West Bengal.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Shah, Hindi play, Hansuli, will be presented by Sammohan Kala Sansthan, Azamgarh, UP. Macbeth written by William Shakespeare and directed by Tarun Kumar Pradhan will be staged in Bangla by Sarabhuj from Midnapur, West Bengal.

The fest will end with Hindi play, Freedom of Choice, written and directed by Muskan Goswami and Yogendra Singh. It will be staged by Muskan Theatre Lab, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Director of MPSD, Teekam Joshi, who is festival incharge said Bharat Rang Mahotsav would be organised in different cities across India from February 14-26 after a gap of two years. “It is also very good that Bhopal got chance to host this after 2018,” Joshi added.

