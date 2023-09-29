Bhopal: Man Attacked With Swords In Anant Chaturdashi Procession

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was attacked by three persons with a sword over a petty dispute during Anant Chaturdashi procession in Bairagarh on Thursday late night, the police said. The police added that the accused trio was absconding and efforts were on to nab them.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) Kawaljeet Randhawa said that victim was Chandraprakash Tejwani, a businessman. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he was walking along Anant Chaturdashi procession taken out in Bairagarh. He was also dancing to the tunes of the DJ songs. During this, he had an argument with three persons - Johnson, Kohinoor and Kuldeep - over the song to be played next.

In a fit of rage, the trio attacked Tejwani with swords. As he bled profusely, the accused fled. Tejwani was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable. The police have registered a case against the accused and have begun searching for them, SHO Randhawa said.