Bhopal: Man assaulted, robbed of mobile phone, cash money

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified men assaulted and robbed a man of his mobile phone and money in Ayodhya Nagar on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

According to Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Neelesh Awasthi, complainant Umesh Prasad (45) works as a welder and stays in Arjun Nagar. Prasad approached police on Friday night, stating that he was heading towards his house on a bike, when an autorickshaw driver overtook him and blocked his way near Comfort Park Colony in Ayodhya Nagar.

Three men came out of autorickshaw and demanded money from him. When Prasad refused, they attacked him, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 10,000. The three then fled swiftly after which Prasad approached Ayodhya Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, station incharge Awasthi said.

