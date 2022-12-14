Bhopal: Man arrested on charges of raping minor

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have arrested a man on charges of raping a minor girl for three years by assuming the identity of a Hindu man, the police said on Wednesday.

AJAK inspector Ravi Dubey told Free Press that the accused had been identified as Faizal Syed Abbas (30), an employee of a private company. The survivor is a 19-year-old girl belonging to the scheduled caste, who was 16 when she met Abbas in 2019, through one of her friends. During the first meet, Abbas identified himself as Shan Pandit and had also forged a fake Aadhaar ID with the same name.

Later, Abbas called the then-minor girl to his birthday party organised at a Kolar road-located hotel on November 3, 2019. When the party was over, Abbas asked the girl to stay back for some time in a room that he had booked for the occasion and allegedly raped her. The accused also filmed a video of the act.

After the incident, Abbas revealed his original identity to the girl and threatened to upload the video on social media if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone. On the said grounds, the accused then began blackmailing her and called her to different locations for three years, where he outraged her modesty multiple times.

Survivor told the police that she even became pregnant but was made to abort the child. Adding to the statements, she alleged that Abbas also forced her to change her religion and convert to Islam.

The survivor was last exploited by Abbas on November 3, 2022, after which she approached the police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. The police have taken the accused into custody.

